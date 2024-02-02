CBI conducts searches at residence, office of activist Harsh Mander in connection with alleged FCRA violation case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 10:10 IST
