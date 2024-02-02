IAF to display its full spectrum combat and fire capabilities during Exercise Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokharan firing range on Feb 17.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 11:30 IST
- Country:
- India
IAF to display its full spectrum combat and fire capabilities during Exercise Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokharan firing range on Feb 17.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pokharan
Advertisement