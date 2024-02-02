Rafale, Prachand, Apache helicopters among aircraft which will take part in Exercise Vayu Shakti for first time: Vice Chief of Air Staff.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 11:34 IST
IAF to display its full spectrum combat and fire capabilities during Exercise Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokharan firing range on Feb 17.
About 100 assets to take part in Exercise Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokharan range: Air Marshal A P Singh.
Exercise Vayu Shakti to be conducted in near-realistic scenario: Air Marshal Singh.