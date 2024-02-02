Will take forward welfare schemes launched by Hemant Soren, committed to development of Jharkhand: Champai Soren after taking oath as CM.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-02-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Will take forward welfare schemes launched by Hemant Soren, committed to development of Jharkhand: Champai Soren after taking oath as CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hemant Soren
- Jharkhand
- Champai Soren
Advertisement