Delhi Police Crime Branch team at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve notice to join probe in MLA 'poaching' claim case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 10:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police Crime Branch team at CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence to serve notice to join probe in MLA 'poaching' claim case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police Crime Branch
- CM Arvind Kejriwal's
Advertisement