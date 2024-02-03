Not only an honour for me as a person but also for ideals and principles that I strove to serve: L K Advani on Bharat Ratna honour.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 14:53 IST
