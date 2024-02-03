Union Budget tabled in Parliament recently meant for empowering poor people: PM Modi in Odisha.
PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 03-02-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Budget tabled in Parliament recently meant for empowering poor people: PM Modi in Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union Budget
- Odisha
- Modi
- Parliament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Space industry seeks liberal FDI policy, PLI scheme in Union Budget
EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti anticipates tourism boost in Union Budget 2024-25
Union Budget 2024: Education Sector Anticipates Higher Budget Allocation, Emphasis On Digital Infrastructure
Interim Budget: Expectations soar as agriculture and healthcare industry weigh in on union budget 2024-25
"Positive and welcome": Bihar CM Nitish Kumar hails Union Budget 2024