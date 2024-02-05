Sena Vs Sena: SC considers plea of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, says will consider listing plea of Thackeray faction.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Sena Vs Sena: SC considers plea of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, says will consider listing plea of Thackeray faction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thackeray
- Sena Vs Sena
- Kapil Sibal
Advertisement