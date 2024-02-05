Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia seeks early hearing of his curative plea in SC against denial of bail in Delhi excise policy scam case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:39 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
