Excise duty on IMFL hiked by Rs 10 per litre to generate revenue of Rs 200 crore, says Kerala FM Balagopal in budget.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:41 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
