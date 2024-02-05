I challenge BJP to prove corruption charges against me; if proved, will resign from politics: Hemant Soren in Jharkhand assembly.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 12:55 IST
- Country:
- India
