BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in J'khand, they did not allow this in its regimes: Hemant Soren in assembly.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:04 IST
