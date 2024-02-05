When our govt comes, its first step will be to get a caste census carried out in country: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at rally in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 15:56 IST
- Country:
India
