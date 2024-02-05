If INDIA bloc comes to power, it will remove 50 per cent cap on reservation, ensure Dalits, tribals, OBCs get their rights: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 15:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
