PM Modi used to say he is OBC, but when we demanded caste census and rights to OBCs, he started saying there are no castes: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi used to say he is OBC, but when we demanded caste census and rights to OBCs, he started saying there are no castes: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement