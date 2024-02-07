Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath tables vote-on-account budget of Rs 2.86 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister B Rajendranath tables vote-on-account budget of Rs 2.86 lakh crore for fiscal 2024-25.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- B Rajendranath
- Andhra Pradesh
- Rs 2.86
Advertisement