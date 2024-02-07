Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister proposed revenue expenditure of Rs 2.3 lakh crore and capital expenditure of Rs 30,530 crore in vote-on-account budget.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:36 IST
