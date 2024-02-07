Fiscal deficit for 2024-25 would be 3.51 per cent of GSDP and revenue deficit 1.56 per cent: Andhra Pradesh FM in budget speech.
PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-02-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 13:46 IST
