Curfew lifted from outer areas of violence-hit Haldwani town in Uttarakhand, but remains in force in Banbhoolpura area: Officials.
PTI | Haldwani | Updated: 10-02-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
