People will bless BJP with 370 seats as we abrogated Article 370. NDA will get over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
People will bless BJP with 370 seats as we abrogated Article 370. NDA will get over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Article 370
- Amit Shah
- Lok Sabha
Advertisement