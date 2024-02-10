Rahul Gandhi has no right to go ahead with Bharat Jodo Yatra as Congress was responsible for India's partition in 1947: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 12:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
