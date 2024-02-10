Telangana Vote on Account budget 2024-25 proposes Rs 19,746 crores for Agri and Rs 28,024 crores for Irrigation.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 13:33 IST
Telangana Vote on Account budget 2024-25 proposes Rs 19,746 crores for Agri and Rs 28,024 crores for Irrigation.
