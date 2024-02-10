T'gana Deputy CM and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presents Vote on Account budget with total expenditure of Rs 2,75,891 cr.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
T'gana Deputy CM and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka presents Vote on Account budget with total expenditure of Rs 2,75,891 cr.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- T'gana
- Bhatti Vikramarka
- Finance
Advertisement