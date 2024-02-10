Centre included PM Narendra Modi's caste in central OBC list in 2000. At that time, Modi was not MP, MLA nor even sarpanch: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre included PM Narendra Modi's caste in central OBC list in 2000. At that time, Modi was not MP, MLA nor even sarpanch: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi's
- Modi
Advertisement