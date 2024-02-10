Rahul Gandhi has habit of telling lies and repeating lies. It is unfortunate there is debate on caste of great leader like PM Modi: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Rahul Gandhi has habit of telling lies and repeating lies. It is unfortunate there is debate on caste of great leader like PM Modi: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi: Amit Shah
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement