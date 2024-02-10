Ram temple construction is journey from struggle to devotion; from 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Jai Sia Ram': Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Ram temple construction is journey from struggle to devotion; from 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Jai Sia Ram': Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jai Shri Ram'
- Amit Shah
- Lok Sabha
Advertisement