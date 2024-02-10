Unemployment rate for graduates declined from 17.3 pc in 2017 to 13.4 pc in 2023, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 15:06 IST
Unemployment rate for graduates declined from 17.3 pc in 2017 to 13.4 pc in 2023, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- Finance
Advertisement