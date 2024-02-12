In 10 years, BJP govt has given 1.5 times more govt jobs than the preceding govt did in its 10 years: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In 10 years, BJP govt has given 1.5 times more govt jobs than the preceding govt did in its 10 years: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Rozgar Mela
Advertisement