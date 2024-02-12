Karnataka ranks second among states that collect highest tax in the country, but is ranked 10th in terms of receipt of tax share: Governor Gehlot.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:04 IST
