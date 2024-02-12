Karnataka govt has submitted memorandum to Centre seeking financial assistance of Rs 18171.44 cr for drought relief, till now, no amount has been released: Governor Gehlot.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka govt has submitted memorandum to Centre seeking financial assistance of Rs 18171.44 cr for drought relief, till now, no amount has been released: Governor Gehlot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gehlot
- Rs 18171.44
- Karnataka
Advertisement