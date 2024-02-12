Survival & growth of Kannada is a matter of life and death for us; We will not tolerate any attack on our language & culture: Guv Gehlot.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:22 IST
