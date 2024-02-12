National Anthem is played last (on the day of Governor's address), says TN Assembly Speaker Appavu, citing House rules.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
National Anthem is played last (on the day of Governor's address), says TN Assembly Speaker Appavu, citing House rules.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anthem
- Appavu
- House
- TN Assembly
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Requests to play national anthem at beginning and end of address ignored: TN Governor Ravi in Assembly.
TN Governor Ravi criticizes DMK regime for lack of 'respect' towards national anthem; concludes address in short time
TN Raj Bhavan accuses DMK regime of disregarding advice to pay proper respect to national anthem
TN Governor Ravi condemns DMK regime for alleged lack of 'respect' towards national anthem; concludes address abruptly
My requests, advice to show due respect to national anthem have been ignored by state government: TN Guv Ravi in Assembly.