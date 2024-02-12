Today is a special day for 3 friendly countries of Indian Ocean Region: PM Modi on launch of UPI payment services in Sri Lanka, Mauritius.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:38 IST
Today is a special day for 3 friendly countries of Indian Ocean Region: PM Modi on launch of UPI payment services in Sri Lanka, Mauritius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mauritius
- Sri Lanka
- Indian Ocean Region
Advertisement