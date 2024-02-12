Can PM Narendra Modi guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not do another volte-face: RJD's Tejashwi in Bihar assembly.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Can PM Narendra Modi guarantee that Nitish Kumar will not do another volte-face: RJD's Tejashwi in Bihar assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Narendra Modi
- Nitish Kumar
- Tejashwi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet Governor today, say sources
Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar quits ruling alliance, hands over resignation letter to Governor
"Can't leave Bihar in hands of Jungle Raj': BJP leader Ajay Alok amid shifting political sands
'Thank you Tejashwi': RJD puts out ads in Bihar newspapers