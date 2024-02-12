Unfortunate decision; never thought a person like him will take such a step: Prithviraj Chavan on Ashok Chavan quitting Congress.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Unfortunate decision; never thought a person like him will take such a step: Prithviraj Chavan on Ashok Chavan quitting Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashok Chavan
- Congress
- Prithviraj Chavan
Advertisement