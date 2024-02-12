Delhi court grants interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia from February 13 to 15 in excise policy case to attend niece's wedding.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court grants interim bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia from February 13 to 15 in excise policy case to attend niece's wedding.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
Advertisement