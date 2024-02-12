Left Menu

The TNPA also explained the uses of the units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-02-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 21:30 IST
Transnet's hydraulic mooring units delivered to curb shipping delays
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The first batch of four hydraulic mooring units procured by Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) to improve operations and reduce shipping delays at ports have been delivered and operationalised at the Ports of Cape Town and Ngqura.

The batch is part of the 52 units procured by the authority.

TNPA General Manager for Infrastructure, Thecla Mneney, said: “This marks the first of a series of major port equipment deliveries at our commercial seaports this year. We continue to make progress in fast-tracking the implementation of key investments in port infrastructure to improve operational efficiencies and provide quality service to the maritime industry”.

The TNPA also explained the uses of the units.

“A hydraulic tension mooring unit is a system that is placed on the quayside to ensure the safety of vessels alongside and mitigate the severity of long-wave effects on vessels. The units assist with stabilising vessels alongside during strong winds, adverse weather conditions and high swells. The benefits also include minimized down-time and safety during operations.

“The new mooring units increases TNPA’s capacity to prevent excessive surge motions of vessels alongside, bringing the total number of units to six at the Port of Cape Town and four at the Port of Ngqura.

“TNPA has procured 52 shore tension units with an allocation of 16 units for the Port of Cape Town, 14 for the Port of Durban, eight for the Port of Port Elizabeth, six for the Port of Ngqura, four for the Port of Saldanha and four for the Port of Richards Bay. The phased delivery of the rest of the units will be completed by early 2025,” TNPA said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

