'PM Surya Ghar' project aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
'PM Surya Ghar' project aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Surya Ghar'
Advertisement