Based on vote shares in recent polls, we propose one LS seat to Cong in Delhi, we will contest 6: AAP leader Sandeep Pathak.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 13:29 IST
