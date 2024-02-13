PM Modi used GST and demonetization as weapons to ruin small businessmen: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh.
PTI | Ambikapur | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi used GST and demonetization as weapons to ruin small businessmen: Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Jodo Nyay Yatra
- Chhattisgarh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi highlights Ram Mandir in 109th episode of Mann Ki Baat
"Youth...waits to hear tips from PM Modi to de-stress themselves during exams": Dharmendra Pradhan on 'Pariksha pe Charcha'
'Pariksha Pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students today
Competition and challenges act as inspirations in life, but competition must be healthy: PM Modi to students.
Students have become more innovative than ever; This programme is like an exam for me too: PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.