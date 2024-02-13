Plea in SC seeks review of verdict refusing to shift probe into allegations of stock price manipulation by Adani Group to SIT or CBI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 16:15 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
