Former JNU student Umar Khalid withdraws from SC his bail plea in UAPA case over his alleged involvement in 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 11:29 IST
