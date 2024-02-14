BJP names its chief J P Nadda, ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan party candidates for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:19 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP names its chief J P Nadda, ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan party candidates for Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Gujarat
- Rajya Sabha
- ex-Maha CM Ashok Chavan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra government signs MOUs with seven companies for green hydrogen production
KIYG 2023: Haryana weightlifter Sanjana improves her own national mark, Sayali Wani of Maharashtra bags double crown in table tennis
Maharashtra: Dighi witnesses magnificent para-drop display by Bombay Sappers
NTPC arm, Maharashtra govt ink pact to develop green hydrogen projects
NGEL signs MoU with Maharashtra for development of Green Hydrogen and derivatives