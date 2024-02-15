Around 11,500 delegates from across country to attend BJP national council meet at Bharat Mandapam on Feb 17-18: Ravi Shankar Prasad.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:21 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
