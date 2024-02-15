PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for release of 8 Indian nationals & thanked Qatar's Emir for supporting Indian community: FS Kwatra.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:56 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
PM Modi expressed deep appreciation for release of 8 Indian nationals & thanked Qatar's Emir for supporting Indian community: FS Kwatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Journey of all round development will continue with blessings of the people: PM Modi.
We will bring full-fledged budget after forming of new government: PM Modi.
Country touching new heights of progress: PM Modi
MPs who habitually disrupt Parliament proceedings should introspect: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session.
Country is moving forward and touching new heights of progress; all-round development is taking place: PM Modi.