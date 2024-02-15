PM Modi's visit laid basis for taking India-Qatar relationship to a much higher level across various domains: Foreign Secretary Kwatra.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 15-02-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 16:58 IST
- Country:
- Qatar
