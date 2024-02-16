Sharad Pawar seeks hearing in SC on his plea against EC order recognising Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led faction as real NCP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
