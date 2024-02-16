'Guarantee' schemes are not election gimmick, they are result of feedback obtained during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': CM Siddaramaiah in budget speech.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 11:03 IST
- Country:
- India
'Guarantee' schemes are not election gimmick, they are result of feedback obtained during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': CM Siddaramaiah in budget speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jodo Yatra'
- CM Siddaramaiah
Advertisement