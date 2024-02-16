Cesses and surcharges collected by the Central Govt are increasing and the same are not being shared with states: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 11:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Cesses and surcharges collected by the Central Govt are increasing and the same are not being shared with states: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Advertisement