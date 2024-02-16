Democracy in danger as bank accounts of principal oppn party 'frozen' by I-Tweeks before LS polls: Cong treasurer Ajay Maken.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Democracy in danger as bank accounts of principal oppn party 'frozen' by I-Tweeks before LS polls: Cong treasurer Ajay Maken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ajay Maken
- principal oppn party '
Advertisement